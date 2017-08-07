When the light comes onHow entrepreneurs can tap into creativity, even while on their own.
Entering 2022A business and marketing outlook
Marketing differentlyTake your company from product-focused to
customer-centric
FLUSH with POWER
FLORIDA HAS JUST EXPErienced a year of unprecedented largesse, with money flooding into state coffers — a year that followed no depression, no recession and...
Military Services Memorial ribbon cutting set for Feb. 16
The Charlotte County Commission will commemorate the completion of the Military Services Memorial at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park with a ribbon-cutting...
Metropolitan Museum of Art curator leads Shell Museum lecture
The third talk in the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum’s 2022 Season Lecture Series will be held a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the museum...
Purchase adds 8.5 acres to ‘Ding’ Darling wildlife refuge
After more than six years in the making, the “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society Friends of the Refuge closed on an 8.5-acre land addition to the...
Revising the Baker Act
THE NIGHTMARE SCENARIO BEGAN WHEN A 9-year-old Palm Beach County boy who has autism became upset in his third-grade class and started to rip up...
Florida’s film,TV and digital media get legislative attention
FLORIDA’S film, television and digital media industry has been included in the legislative priorities of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Florida...
Trading Spaces: Home exchange is an affordable way to travel
Southwest Florida resident Peggy Farren looked around her six-bedroom house and saw economic opportunities. She signed up as an Airbnb host, renting out three of...
COMMUNITY IN THE KNOW
Punta Gorda Garden Club offers scholarships The Punta Gorda Garden Club, a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. and the National Garden...